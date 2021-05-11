Markets JSE loses ground as traders fret about inflation Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley says that ‘inflation angst looks to be the likeliest cause for the sell-off’ BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as surging commodity prices stoked concern about inflation.

The JSE all share reached a record high on Monday in late afternoon trade, but later retreated, pulled lower by technology stocks after the tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell 2.6% as traders fretted about inflation...