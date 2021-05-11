Markets

Gold prices steady as investors watch for data

11 May 2021 - 07:56 Shreyansi Singh
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited US consumer price data due later this week to measure whether inflationary pressure is building, with a weaker dollar and a pullback in treasury yields supporting the metal.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,835.41 an ounce by 3.41am GMT, after hitting its highest since February 11 at $1,845.06 on Monday.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,836.90 an ounce.

“Although gold extended higher earlier today, it’s struggling to continue building momentum and part of that is concern about inflation. It isn’t a given that those job numbers mean that the Fed won’t act,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

There is resistance for gold within the $1,855-$1,875 area, while support is around the $1,800 level, Spivak said.

Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields were pinned below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index hovered close to a more than two-month low hit in the previous session after US non-farm payrolls data on Friday showed jobs growth unexpectedly slowed in April.

Bank of Japan policymakers warned of risks to the country’s economic recovery as pandemic curbs weighed on service consumption.

Investors are waiting for the US consumer price index report due on Wednesday to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.

Fed officials would like to see higher inflation, more wage growth and several months of strong employment gains before they consider adjusting monetary policy, Chicago Fed Bank president Charles Evans said on Monday.

“The scope for further declines (in gold prices) may be modest,” HSBC analysts said in a note, adding that a decline in yields offers gold a chance to rally.

Reuters

Oil prices slide as US refiners cut output

Shut main east coast pipeline weighs on production after cyberattack
Markets
1 hour ago

Asian tech stocks tumble as inflation’s shadow looms large

Traders brace for US data amid worries of growing price pressures
Markets
1 hour ago

Ethereum breaks through $4,000 to all-time high

Second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation  jumps more than 6% to just below $4,175
Markets
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE as all ...
Markets
2.
Rand at strongest in 16 months as risk appetite ...
Markets
3.
Rand hovers near R14/$ after US jobs miss target
Markets
4.
Iron ore prices surge 10% on strengthening global ...
Markets
5.
Market data — May 10 2021
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.