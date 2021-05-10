JSE firms as markets look past poor US economic data
While the nonfarm payrolls postmortems continue, as far as Asia is concerned, the global recovery is ‘Thunderbirds are Go’, one analyst says
10 May 2021 - 10:54
The JSE was firmer on Morning morning, with its global peers mostly firmer as markets ignored disappointing US economic data, while focusing on global recovery.
Stocks are set to start the week steady as markets looked past a weak jobs report that showed US nonfarm payroll numbers for April came in well short of expectations on Friday, with employers only adding about a quarter of the one-million jobs expected...
