WATCH: Stock picks — Rhodes Food and Coinbase

Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

07 May 2021 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ELNUR AMIKISHIYEV
Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose Rhodes Food as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Coinbase.

Pick said: “I am picking Rhodes Food Group, it’s a mid cap ... I cannot really understand why it trades at quite a large discount on a PE [price-earnings] multiple relative to its competitor Tiger Brands. This is a company that came out of nowhere and took market share away from the beloved Koo brand.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for a super speculative stock pick in Coinbase, which recently listed overseas on the Nasdaq. Essentially it’s a crypto exchange and we always get asked about  trading crypto.”

Or listen to the full audio:

