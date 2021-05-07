Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Rhodes Food and Coinbase
Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose Rhodes Food as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Coinbase.
Pick said: “I am picking Rhodes Food Group, it’s a mid cap ... I cannot really understand why it trades at quite a large discount on a PE [price-earnings] multiple relative to its competitor Tiger Brands. This is a company that came out of nowhere and took market share away from the beloved Koo brand.”
Booysen said: “I’m going for a super speculative stock pick in Coinbase, which recently listed overseas on the Nasdaq. Essentially it’s a crypto exchange and we always get asked about trading crypto.”
Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.