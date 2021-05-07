WATCH: Stock picks — Rhodes Food and Coinbase

Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose Rhodes Food as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Coinbase.

Pick said: “I am picking Rhodes Food Group, it’s a mid cap ... I cannot really understand why it trades at quite a large discount on a PE [price-earnings] multiple relative to its competitor Tiger Brands. This is a company that came out of nowhere and took market share away from the beloved Koo brand.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for a super speculative stock pick in Coinbase, which recently listed overseas on the Nasdaq. Essentially it’s a crypto exchange and we always get asked about trading crypto.”