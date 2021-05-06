Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Global X Lithium & Battery Tech, Pfizer and Transaction Capital

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

06 May 2021 - 10:14 Business Day TV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Global X Lithium & Battery Tech and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Pfizer and Transaction Capital.

Shapiro said: “Climate change is going to be such a big subject, there’s a lovely ETF [exchange traded fund] ... a lithium and battery ETF ... I think we’ve got to start getting involved in this because it’s going to dominate talk for so long.”

McCurrie said: “I had two candidates: Pfizer came out with results that were spectacular, I mean their vaccine is going to shoot the lights out as far as sales and profits are concerned, but then also Transaction Capital came out with the trading update which is amazing.”

Or listen to the full audio:

