WATCH: Stock pick — Vukile Property Fund
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
06 May 2021 - 10:01
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock is one that has lagged the general market in property recovery, it’s a company called Vukile Property Fund. We’ve been impressed with the defensive nature of the assets within Vukile.”
Or listen to the full audio:
