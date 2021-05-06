Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Vukile Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

06 May 2021 - 10:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock is one that has lagged the general market in property recovery, it’s a company called Vukile Property Fund. We’ve been impressed with the defensive nature of the assets within Vukile.”

Or listen to the full audio:

