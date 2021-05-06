MARKET WRAP: Retailers and banks lead gains on the JSE
The JSE all share gained 0.39% and the top 40 0.28%, with retailer TFG up 3.78%
06 May 2021 - 18:06
Retailers and banks led the JSE gains on Thursday, while global markets were mixed as investors weighed up the prospects of economic recovery against the threat of Covid-19 in some countries.
The local burse gained for the second day this week, gaining the most in a month on Wednesday as markets rebounded from comments made by US treasury secretary about interest rates. ..
