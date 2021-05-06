Market data — May 6 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Magashule’s removal has been used to institute a new rule of conduct in the practices of the ANC
Companies meet empowerment goals at junior management level but are falling short at the higher levels
Ousted secretary-general fires back, saying he has power to eject Ramaphosa
World Bank subsidiary will provide $150m for use in lending based on ‘green loan’ principles
The better-than-expected outcome means the deficit on the consolidated budget could be less than the Treasury’s projection of 14% of GDP
Mohamed Nasheed, the archipelago’s first democratically elected president and now speaker of parliament, recovering in hospital after attack
Bucs hoping for a late run at second spot and a place in next season’s Caf Champions League
Without the support of the state and society, can our artists carve the space to do what they are great at doing?
