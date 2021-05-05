WATCH: Stock picks — Gold Fields and Malibu Boats

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Gold Fields​ as his stock pick of the day, and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Malibu Boats.

Combrink said: “My pick in the gold sector is Gold Fields, a well-run company and they are having an increase in production profile. It is not the cheapest one in the sector but definitely a liquid one if you’re looking for a trade in a rising gold price.”

Verster said: “I’m going for a US-listed company called Malibu Boats and it’s another red-hot market that came out with quarterly results today. And with the US opening up and vaccinations going well, people want to get out to the open air and they are buying boats, they are wakeboarding, they are fishing, they’re enjoying their time on the waters, and Malibu Boats is one of the major leading manufacturers of boats and is enjoying a very strong growth in sales at the moment.”