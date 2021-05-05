Market data — May 5 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The private component of the system should be managing two or three times the volume of patients given its professional capacity
Sahpra needs a staff of 500 but is operating with just 290, curbing its capacity to deal with the pandemic
Ousted secretary-general fires back, saying he has power to eject Ramaphosa
Robust demand for data and digital services during pandemic has helped offset the effects of regulations in Nigeria restricting SIM activations
The better-than-expected outcome means the deficit on the consolidated budget could be less than the Treasury’s projection of 14% of GDP
Business should embrace the proposal at Nedlac to include workers at the highest level of any company
SA and India agree to revise proposal to temporarily suspend rules on IP rights for Covid-19 vaccines
Billionaire businessman says the investment is aimed at ensuring that football on the continent is among the best in the world, and self-sustaining
The teaser pic shows a bold new face for the large, seven-seater SUV
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
