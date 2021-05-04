Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and Northam Platinum
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Long4Life as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Northam Platinum.
Du Toit said: “Tonight I’m picking Long4Life, Brian Joffe is the CEO and for three reasons. Number one, we like the business they own great brands like Outdoor Warehouse, Sportsman’s Warehouse and they’ve got Chilled beverages and Sorbet. Number two, it’s not particularly expensive and, third, there’s an opportunity for some corporate activity.”
Crail said: “My pick is Northam Platinum. I do think that platinum, and I suppose the PGM [platinum group metal] price basket at the moment is quite high. Having said that, I don’t think that there’s a significant amount of supply coming on stream and I think demand is going to remain relatively robust.”
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.