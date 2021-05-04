WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and Northam Platinum​

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Long4Life as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Northam Platinum​.

Du Toit said: “Tonight I’m picking Long4Life, Brian Joffe is the CEO and for three reasons. Number one, we like the business they own great brands like Outdoor Warehouse, Sportsman’s Warehouse and they’ve got Chilled beverages and Sorbet. Number two, it’s not particularly expensive and, third, there’s an opportunity for some corporate activity.”

Crail said: “My pick is Northam Platinum. I do think that platinum, and I suppose the PGM [platinum group metal] price basket at the moment is quite high. Having said that, I don’t think that there’s a significant amount of supply coming on stream and I think demand is going to remain relatively robust.”