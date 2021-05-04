Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and Northam Platinum​

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV​

04 May 2021 - 10:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Long4Life as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Northam Platinum​.

Du Toit said: “Tonight I’m picking Long4Life, Brian Joffe is the CEO and for three reasons. Number one, we like the business they own great brands like Outdoor Warehouse, Sportsman’s Warehouse and they’ve got Chilled beverages and Sorbet. Number two, it’s not particularly expensive and, third, there’s an opportunity for some corporate activity.”

Crail said: “My pick is Northam Platinum. I do think that  platinum, and I suppose the PGM [platinum group metal] price basket at the moment is quite high. Having said that, I don’t think that there’s a significant amount of supply coming on stream and I think demand is going to remain relatively robust.”

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV​

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

What could Long4Life do next?

Appointment of Investec to run a strategic review has fuelled speculation about asset sales
Companies
1 day ago

Life of Brian: is Joffe throwing in the towel?

Even Brian Joffe’s legendary M&A skills have been unable to rouse Long4Life’s shares. The FM looks at the options
Money & Investing
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: Precious metal stocks pull back after hard run so far in 2021

Despite the overall negative tone of the market, a handful of stocks performed well
Markets
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners and property stocks boost JSE gains

A rise in Covid-19 in some countries continues to pose a threat to the pace of economic recovery
Markets
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on disappointing economic ...
Markets
2.
JSE may struggle to find clear direction
Markets
3.
WATCH: Animal Spirits — Sell in May?
Markets
4.
Market data — May 3 2021
Markets
5.
Gold slips from its two-month high
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.