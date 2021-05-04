MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid global Covid-19 threat
The all share fell for a fourth session with Naspers and Prosus both falling the most in weeks
04 May 2021 - 18:19
The JSE tracked mostly weaker global markets on Tuesday as Covid-19 and the spread of new variants in some countries weighed on sentiment.
Trading was limited on the day, with Japan and China closed for holidays...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now