Markets

Market data — May 4 2021

Market data including bonds and preference shares

04 May 2021 - 22:38
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on disappointing economic ...
Markets
2.
Altcoins at forefront of cryptocurrency mania
Markets
3.
JSE may struggle to find clear direction
Markets
4.
JSE firmer as investors digest Covid-19 threat
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and Northam ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.