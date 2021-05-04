JSE firmer as investors digest Covid-19 threat
Global markets are mixed, with trading limited as Japan and China are closed for holidays
04 May 2021 - 11:26
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the threat of the new Covid-19 outbreaks in some countries and the spread of new variants.
Trading will be limited, with Japan and China closed for holidays. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now