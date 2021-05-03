Markets

Oil price drops as Opec+ increases supply

The surge in Covid-19 in India, the world’s third-largest consumer of oil, is also keeping a lid on prices

03 May 2021 - 11:47 Alex Lawler
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
London — Oil dropped towards $66 a barrel on Monday as concern about demand in India and higher oil cartel Opec — and its allied producers, including Russia (Opec+) — supply offset optimism over rising demand in other major consumers such as China and the US.

On Monday, India reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th day. The new wave of the virus has already led to a drop in fuel sales in the world’s third-largest consumer in April.

Brent crude fell 31c, or 0.5%, to $66.45 a barrel by 8.15am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 19c, or 0.3%, at $63.39.

“There is no doubt that India plays a major role when we talk about oil demand, and the fact that the country is suffering from its worst coronavirus period is making investors nervous about oil prices,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

Scientists predict a peak in India’s infections in the coming days and analysts expect oil demand to take a further hit.

“Given that it still appears as though Covid-19 in India has not peaked, we expect to see further downside to fuel demand over May,” ING analysts said in a report.

Brent has still rallied almost 30% this year, recovering from last year’s historic lows thanks to record supply cuts by Opec+.

Opec+ is unwinding more of those cuts. The producers decided last week to stick to a plan to boost supply from May 1 and Opec’s production climbed in April, led by a boost from Iran, a Reuters survey found.

In another development that could allow a further boost in Iranian supply, Tehran and world powers are holding talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator on Saturday said that Tehran expects US sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted. 

Reuters

Oil slips as rampant pandemic in India hits fuel sales

Overall demand is down about 7% from the pre-Covid-19 level of April 2019, marketing head says
8 hours ago

JSE to contend with subdued Asian markets on Monday

Closed bourses and rising Covid-19 numbers in some countries weigh on trade
8 hours ago

Absa PMI falls for first time in four months

The manufacturing sector measure slipped in April, but remains above neutral 50 point level for the ninth month
4 hours ago

