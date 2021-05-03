Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on disappointing economic data and Covid-19 threat The all share lost 0.45%% and the top 40 0.42%, with most major indices down on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker on Monday amid disappointing local economic data, while rising Covid-19 cases in some countries, particularly India, the third-largest consumer of oil, weighed on sentiment.

The JSE all share extended its Friday losses, with banks, financials and retailers losing the most on the day...