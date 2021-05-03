MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on disappointing economic data and Covid-19 threat
The all share lost 0.45%% and the top 40 0.42%, with most major indices down on the day
03 May 2021 - 18:28
The JSE closed weaker on Monday amid disappointing local economic data, while rising Covid-19 cases in some countries, particularly India, the third-largest consumer of oil, weighed on sentiment.
The JSE all share extended its Friday losses, with banks, financials and retailers losing the most on the day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now