Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — RMH​ and Transaction Capital

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

30 April 2021 - 09:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose RMH​ as her stock pick of the day and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments chose Transaction Capital.

Marx said: “At a whopping R1.90, my stock pick is Rand Merchant Holdings [RMH], it used to have a big stake in FirstRand, which they unbundled about a year or so ago, and now all they have left is some property and a little bit of cash. Initially, they were looking to grow that property portfolio or invest into it, but they have since changed their tune and I think they are progressively winding up that business.”

Hansjee said: “My stock pick is Transaction Capital, it’s literally a company that is driving SA forward and is basically a play on community and mobility in SA. They purchased WeBuyCars in September last year as you saw car purchases recovering, so the timing was just incredible.”

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

RMH hits best level since FirstRand unbundling after R1.1bn special dividend

A development opportunity in Hungary did not proceed resulting in €50m being returned to the group, which has added a little more to the payout
Companies
3 weeks ago

Remgro and Sabvest’s mission impossible

Remgro and Sabvest need someone, or something, to help them out of the value hole they’ve sunk into
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Prosus bolsters investment in India’s ElasticRun

Naspers’ technology investor helps raise $75m for the logistics company
Companies
15 hours ago

Pandemic forces investment holding companies to mull selling businesses

M&A prospects are attractive for firms in the R50m-R1bn turnover range, as that market is recovering
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners drag the JSE lower, while ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on ...
Markets
3.
JSE firmer as investors welcome US Fed’s dovish ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: How global inflation fears have spooked ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.