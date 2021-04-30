WATCH: Stock picks — RMH​ and Transaction Capital

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose RMH​ as her stock pick of the day and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments chose Transaction Capital.

Marx said: “At a whopping R1.90, my stock pick is Rand Merchant Holdings [RMH], it used to have a big stake in FirstRand, which they unbundled about a year or so ago, and now all they have left is some property and a little bit of cash. Initially, they were looking to grow that property portfolio or invest into it, but they have since changed their tune and I think they are progressively winding up that business.”

Hansjee said: “My stock pick is Transaction Capital, it’s literally a company that is driving SA forward and is basically a play on community and mobility in SA. They purchased WeBuyCars in September last year as you saw car purchases recovering, so the timing was just incredible.”