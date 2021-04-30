Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — South32
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
30 April 2021 - 09:37
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.
“We still like South32, if you take a look at where they are in the commodity cycle.”
