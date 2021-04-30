WATCH: Stock pick — South32

Markets

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

30 April 2021 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 ​as his stock pick of the day.

“We still like South32, if you take a look at where they are in the commodity cycle.”

South32 sees net cash almost double to $517m

The JSE-listed group set production records at its Brazil alumina and Australia manganese businesses
Companies
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s Duvha dilemma: who will end up bearing the ‘hardship’?

Seriti and South32 seem to be in the pound seats with the recently revealed coal deal
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Anglo turns over a new green leaf with coal disposal

Handing over polluting companies to black investors has raised questions about the sincerity of companies such as Anglo and Australia’s South32
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MIKE TEKE: South 32/Seriti deal is about taking a loss-making colliery to break-even

The allegation that this is a rerun of the state capture saga of past years is defamatory, writes Mike Teke
Opinion
3 weeks ago

South32 agrees to pay to get SA coal deal over the line

Revised sale agreement with Seriti includes R3bn towards mines’ environmental cleanup
Companies
4 weeks ago

