MARKET WRAP: Miners drag the JSE lower, while banks gain for a fourth day
The US Fed upgraded its assessment of the US economy but said it is not yet ready to consider scaling back stimulus
29 April 2021 - 18:20
After being positive for most of the day, the JSE turned lower in late trade to break a three-day winning streak on Thursday, with miners faring worst, while banks and financials extended their run to four days.
The JSE all share fell 0.51% to 67,392 points and the top 40 0.53%. Banks rose 2.39% and financials 1.57%. Precious metals lost 1.25%, resources 0.99% and industrials 0.79%...
