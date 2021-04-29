Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners drag the JSE lower, while banks gain for a fourth day The US Fed upgraded its assessment of the US economy but said it is not yet ready to consider scaling back stimulus BL PREMIUM

After being positive for most of the day, the JSE turned lower in late trade to break a three-day winning streak on Thursday, with miners faring worst, while banks and financials extended their run to four days.

The JSE all share fell 0.51% to 67,392 points and the top 40 0.53%. Banks rose 2.39% and financials 1.57%. Precious metals lost 1.25%, resources 0.99% and industrials 0.79%...