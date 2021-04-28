WATCH: Stock picks — Spotify and City Lodge

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Spotify as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge.

Janse van Rensburg said: “My stock pick this evening is going to be Spotify. I’ve been following the price quite closely and obviously it come off from its highs.”

Gilmour said: “I’m staying with City Lodge, it’s sitting in about half the valuation I get for this thing, at about R8, and it’s forming a nice saucer shape as far as the technicals are concerned, moving upwards just about every day.”