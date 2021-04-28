Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Spotify and City Lodge

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV

28 April 2021 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Spotify as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge.

Janse van Rensburg said: “My stock pick this evening is going to be Spotify. I’ve been following the price quite closely and obviously it come off from its highs.”

Gilmour said: “I’m staying with City Lodge, it’s sitting in about half the valuation I get for this thing, at about R8, and it’s forming a nice saucer shape as far as the technicals are concerned, moving upwards just about every day.”

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
