Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Spotify and City Lodge
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV
28 April 2021 - 09:09
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Spotify as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose City Lodge.
Janse van Rensburg said: “My stock pick this evening is going to be Spotify. I’ve been following the price quite closely and obviously it come off from its highs.”
Gilmour said: “I’m staying with City Lodge, it’s sitting in about half the valuation I get for this thing, at about R8, and it’s forming a nice saucer shape as far as the technicals are concerned, moving upwards just about every day.”
Or listen to the full audio:
