WATCH: Stock pick — Netcare

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman talk to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

28 April 2021 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman chose Netcare as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Netcare and again this is another one that will benefit from the reopening of the SA economy.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Netcare reports partial recovery as it eyes third-wave threat

Private hospital operator says Covid-19 weighed on first-half core profit
Companies
6 days ago

Mediclinic pares recovery forecast due to third-wave threat

The private hospital operator had expected to return to prepandemic performance in 2022
Companies
1 week ago

One year on: look at these stocks

If there’s one lesson to be learnt from last year’s market savaging, it is this: breathe deeply, and keep your head
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Netcare’s multimillion-rand PPP deal collapses in Lesotho

Hospital group and government trade allegations
Companies
3 weeks ago

