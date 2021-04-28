Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Netcare
Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman talk to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
28 April 2021 - 08:13
Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman chose Netcare as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Netcare and again this is another one that will benefit from the reopening of the SA economy.”
