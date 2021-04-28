Markets

JSE to contend with muted Asian markets on Wednesday ahead of Fed announcement

Much of the globe still in the grip of a Covid-19 third wave, with a focus also on US policy

28 April 2021 - 07:22 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The JSE faces generally subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with activity muted ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement later.

The Fed is widely expected to remain somewhat upbeat about the prospects of the US economy when making its interest rate decision and statement on Wednesday evening, although any forward guidance on tapering asset purchase programmes will be closely watched.

President Joe Biden will also be addressing a joint sitting of Congress for the first time on Thursday, and his speech will be watched for any plans in terms of fiscal stimulus, or tax increases.

Globally, Covid-19 continues to surge in countries including India and Brazil.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were flat, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.34%.

Gold was 0.28% weaker at $1,771.46/oz while platinum fell 0.79% to $1,220.24. Brent crude was 0.21% weaker at R66.43 a barrel.

In morning trade the rand was 0.13% weaker at R14.38/$, having slipped 0.66% on Tuesday.

Rand trading restarts on the back foot today, as a number of countries remain in Covid-19 crisis, with travel to and from India largely shut down, said Citadel Global executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Wednesday, with the focus expected to be offshore.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Green shoots or hot air? Sasol’s decarbonisation plans come under scrutiny

Initiatives that will aid the company in reducing its carbon emissions don’t go far enough, critics say
Companies
15 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Aspen boosts JSE as J&J vaccine rollout set to resume

The all share was up 0.41% and the top 40 0.39%
Markets
1 day ago

JSE’s early rally loses steam as EU markets turn weaker

The all share was relatively flat at 67,308.40 points after rising as much as 0.44%
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices fall on surge in Covid-19 in India and Japan

Despite this, it is expected that Opec+ will ease supply restrictions from May
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Aspen boosts JSE as J&J vaccine ...
Markets
2.
Steel prices soar as global recovery drives iron ...
Markets
3.
Rising Covid-19 infections and weaker dollar ...
Markets
4.
World markets upbeat as economies start to recover
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual
Markets

Related Articles

Color of Change urges Google to undergo racial equity audit

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

For investment’s sake, save with a Nedbank foreign currency account

Companies / Financial Services

WEBINAR | Why digital adoption is vital

Companies

Oceana Empowerment Trust changes lives in SA through transformation

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.