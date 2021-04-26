Markets MARKET WRAP: Aspen boosts JSE as J&J vaccine rollout set to resume The all share was up 0.41% and the top 40 0.39% BL PREMIUM

Aspen Pharmacare was the star performer on the JSE after a broker upgrade and the resumption of the rollout of the vaccine it is preparing for Johnson & Johnson (J&J) at its plant in the Eastern Cape.

“We have secured enough doses to vaccinate at least 45-million people in SA ... I am therefore thrilled that the first 1.1-million doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccines are ready for dispatch from the Gqeberha plant,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday...