JSE's early rally loses steam as EU markets turn weaker The all share was relatively flat at 67,308.40 points after rising as much as 0.44%

The JSE had a positive start to the session on Monday, helped by resource stocks, in particular, though a handful of industrial stocks added to the positive market tone.

But as the session unfolded, the rally at an all-share index level lost steam, mirroring the global trend. ..