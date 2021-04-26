JSE’s early rally loses steam as EU markets turn weaker
The all share was relatively flat at 67,308.40 points after rising as much as 0.44%
26 April 2021 - 12:18
The JSE had a positive start to the session on Monday, helped by resource stocks, in particular, though a handful of industrial stocks added to the positive market tone.
But as the session unfolded, the rally at an all-share index level lost steam, mirroring the global trend. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now