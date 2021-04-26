JSE set for a positive session, taking its cue from Asia despite slow jabs drive
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stays flat as rising Covid-19 cases restrict risk appetite
The JSE could have a positive session on Monday, taking its lead from Asia, though rising Covid-19 cases kept a lid on risk appetite.
India, one of Asia’s most populous countries, continues to register a record number of new daily infections.
In SA, which accounts for Africa’s largest recorded Covid-19 caseload, the rollout of the vaccination programme has been slow, attracting criticism.
“Like many leaders, I am concerned about the speed of [the] vaccine rollout in this country,” Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman said last week.
“The longer it takes, the longer South Africans remain unprotected from this terrible virus, and the greater the risk of a third wave, and the possibility of new virus variants emerging,” Ackerman said.
Analysts have said markets will be torn between the rising Covid-19 cases and vaccine hopes.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.41%, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat.
The JSE had a positive session on Friday, with the listed property sector the standout performer.
Commodity markets were moderately higher, with gold gaining 0.27% to $1,782 per ounce and platinum picking up 0.30% to $1,233 per ounce.
The rand, which is the barometer of investor sentiment, was relatively steady against the dollar, but still firmer on a month-to-date basis.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.