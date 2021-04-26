Markets

JSE set for a positive session, taking its cue from Asia despite slow jabs drive

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stays flat as rising Covid-19 cases restrict risk appetite

26 April 2021 - 08:14 andries mahlangu
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The JSE could have a positive session on Monday, taking its lead from Asia, though rising Covid-19 cases kept a lid on risk appetite.

India, one of Asia’s most populous countries, continues to register a record number of new daily infections.

In SA, which accounts for Africa’s largest recorded Covid-19 caseload, the rollout of the vaccination programme has been slow, attracting criticism.

“Like many leaders, I am concerned about the speed of [the] vaccine rollout in this country,” Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman said last week.

“The longer it takes, the longer South Africans remain unprotected from this terrible virus, and the greater the risk of a third wave, and the possibility of new virus variants emerging,” Ackerman said.

Analysts have said markets will be torn between the rising Covid-19 cases and vaccine hopes.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.41%, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat. 

The JSE had a positive session on Friday, with the listed property sector the standout performer.

Commodity markets were moderately higher, with gold gaining 0.27% to $1,782 per ounce and platinum picking up 0.30% to $1,233 per ounce.

The rand, which is the barometer of investor sentiment, was relatively steady against the dollar, but still firmer on a month-to-date basis.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Oil down again on US inventory build and rampant Covid in India

Both Brent and WTI closed at their lowest since April 13 and are down about 3% for the week
Markets
3 days ago

JSE loses steam after opening higher in choppy trading

The all share has had a stellar run in the first quarter, making its vulnerable to short-term pullbacks
Markets
3 days ago

Global markets end week about 1% below record highs

Bitcoin dropped below the $50,000 level to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks, down 7%
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Property stock gains in 2021 now ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin heads for worst week in a year on wealth ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises as demand grows in Europe and the US
Markets
4.
JSE takes lead from firmer global markets
Markets
5.
JSE paints patchy trading picture in line with ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Property stock gains in 2021 now equal those of the all share

Markets

Listed property sector surprises on the upside

Companies / Property

First locally made vaccines ready for rollout

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.