Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Bafokeng Platinum and African Rainbow Capital

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

23 April 2021 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SCYTHER5
Picture: 123RF/SCYTHER5

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Royal Bafokeng Platinum as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose African Rainbow Capital.

Kunze said: “I’m going for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBP). We’ve been keeping on it for a while and it’s a medium-sized platinum mine. It’s not sitting at the very top of the cost curve nor is it sitting at the very bottom of the cost curve, but the recent numbers that came out were very impressive.”

Körner said: “I’m going to go with a NAV [net asset value] play and that’s African Rainbow Capital, I think the underlying businesses have merit. I really believe in the financial services portfolio that they’re putting together.”

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Maximum of five good years for PGMs, warns Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen

Unlike Northam's CEO prediction of a decade of good times, the world number two PGM supplier expects it to be far shorter
Companies
4 weeks ago

WATCH: Is this a new PGM paradigm?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how long the surge in palladium and rhodium prices might last
Companies
1 month ago

BACKSTORY: African Rainbow Capital’s Charmaine Padayachy

We question Charmaine Padayachy, deal executive at African Rainbow Capital
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Some gems in African Rainbow Capital

The company’s fees and some bad investments remain issues. But the pay day from telecoms firm rain could be huge
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Precious metal stocks pull back ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin plunges the most in more than seven weeks
Markets
3.
JSE could battle to find direction amid patchy ...
Markets
4.
Bitcoin heads for worst week in a year on wealth ...
Markets
5.
JSE set for strong session amid rebound in Asian ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.