WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Bafokeng Platinum and African Rainbow Capital

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Royal Bafokeng Platinum as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose African Rainbow Capital.

Kunze said: “I’m going for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBP). We’ve been keeping on it for a while and it’s a medium-sized platinum mine. It’s not sitting at the very top of the cost curve nor is it sitting at the very bottom of the cost curve, but the recent numbers that came out were very impressive.”

Körner said: “I’m going to go with a NAV [net asset value] play and that’s African Rainbow Capital, I think the underlying businesses have merit. I really believe in the financial services portfolio that they’re putting together.”