Markets MARKET WRAP: Property stock gains in 2021 now equal those of the all share The yield on the R2030 10-year government bond rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday despite gains in the rand BL PREMIUM

After lagging behind it for much of the year due to the Covid-19 slump on the JSE, the listed property sector has now caught up to the gains the all share has made in 2021 as landlords put assets on the market to shore up their balance sheets.

After losing more than 38% in 2020 compared to the all share’s 3.7% gain, the SA listed property index is now up 13% so far in 2021, and was the only major index to gain ground this week...