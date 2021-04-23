Markets JSE paints patchy trading picture in line with global markets US equity markets, which usually set the tone for other markets, ended lower on Thursday BL PREMIUM

The JSE opened weaker on Friday morning, but gradually recovered as the day progressed, helped by a handful of big diversified resource stocks.

The all share was relatively flat (0.10%) at 67,041.83 as at 11.45, while the resources index rose marginally, up 0.45%. However, gold stocks were under materially weaker in the region of 2%, despite a fairly steady gold price...