WATCH: Stock picks — ASML, Ericsson, Long4Life and Philip Morris

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose ASML and Ericsson and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Long4Life and Philip Morris.

Shapiro said: “There are two companies that attracted my attention but one is my favourite — ASML, which produces the equipment that chip makers need, they knocked the market out. The other one, and I need to do more work on it, is Ericsson, with the 5G rollout.”

McCurrie said: “Seeing as Shapiro picked two, I’ll pick two as well. First is Long4Life, Bryan Joffe has maintained for years now that the company’s massively undervalued, market doesn’t appreciate what he’s got there and he’s now launched a strategic review. The other one’s Phillip Morris, I mean revenue wasn’t great, but very good cost control there.”