MARKET WRAP: Precious metal stocks pull back after hard run so far in 2021 Despite the overall negative tone of the market, a handful of stocks performed well

The precious metals and mining index fared worst on a slightly weaker JSE as commodity prices took a breather on higher Covid-19 cases in India and as US oil inventories rose.

The precious metals index fell 1.9% on Thursday but is still up nearly 17% for the year to date, according to Infront data...