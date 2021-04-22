JSE loses steam after opening higher in choppy trading
The all share has had a stellar run in the first quarter, making its vulnerable to short-term pullbacks
22 April 2021 - 11:23
The JSE opened higher on Thursday morning, but quickly faded as the session progressed, signalling the degree of skittishness that has been in play in recent sessions.
The all share was down 0.18% to 67,027.48 points as at 10.45am, underperforming its counterparts in Europe and Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 2.38%, after a shaky start to the week...
