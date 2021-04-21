WATCH: Stock picks — Evolution Gaming and BAT

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Evolution Gaming as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Verster said: “I’m looking at an offshore company again called Evolution Gaming. It is listed in Sweden but has operations actually mostly on the island of Malta. They are a leading provider of interactive gambling solutions, so these days instead of going to the casino people are spinning their roulette wheel or playing cards via their phones or computer or even at a kiosk, but it’s all via the internet.”

Smit said: “I’m going for British American Tobacco, I just think it’s certainly cheap, I think new generation products ... have higher margin than what the sticks have, so, over time, it will probably bode well for them.”