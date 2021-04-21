Market data — April 21 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Ample research shows that small businesses employ the most people, but the government keeps kowtowing to big business
Study was suspended over rare cases of blood clots that prompted concern worldwide
The role of parliament will come under scrutiny at the state capture commission
SIU probe uncovers irregularities relating to procurement processes
Inflation accelerates moderately, but undershoots analyst estimates and stays below midpoint of Reserve Bank’s target band for 13th month
Gap between intention and implementation is bad for those meant to benefit from fair discrimination
Unreliable electricity supply is the Nigerian city’s biggest challenge
Gavin Hunt's Amakhosi suffer seventh defeat of the season
This special Superfast is the most powerful combustion-engined Ferrari to date
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
