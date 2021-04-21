Markets

JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets on Wednesday

Surging global Covid-19 numbers and a poor earnings report from Netflix are weighing on global sentiment

21 April 2021 - 07:23 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with surging global Covid-19 numbers and downbeat US earnings reports overnight eroding enthusiasm for riskier assets.

Countries, including India and Canada, are grappling with another wave of the pandemic, with additional concern coming from the emergence of new, deadlier variants of the virus.

“The glaring problem is that, despite strenuous efforts by the medical community around the globe, we are not even close to calling it a day so that people can start again or continue with things more productively,” Axi global chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

The shares of streaming giant Netflix also slumped overnight, after it reported a sharp slowdown in subscriber growth.

In morning trade Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.72% and the Hang Seng 1.63%, while the Shanghai Composite had edged 0.15% higher.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, fell 1.53%.

Gold ws up 0.15% to $1,781.15/oz while platinum was flat at $1,186.91. Brent crude was 0.39% weaker at $66.02 a barrel.

The rand was 0.19% weaker at R14.31/$.

Locally, inflation numbers for March are due later, and are expected to show a mild acceleration from February’s 2.9% year-on-year rise, reflecting higher food and fuel prices.

Pick n Pay is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-February later, saying in a recent trading update that headline earnings per share (HEPS) could fall as much as a quarter. The retailer said it had seen turnover growth in the year, but faced higher Covid-19-related operating costs, while it also took a hit from restrictions on the sale of tobacco and liquor. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Global shares edge back on high equity valuation concerns

High sovereign bond yields and rising Covid-19 cases have investors hanging back, and as the dollar remains under pressure
Markets
21 hours ago

JSE slips on weaker technology stocks

Naspers and Prosus are on track for their second day of losses, tracking weakness in the tech-heavy Nasdaq
Markets
21 hours ago

Oil prices rise as dollar weakness backs commodities

Expected drop in US crude and distillate stockpiles also supports prices
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Losses by Naspers and Prosus weigh ...
Markets
2.
Rand holds near its best level in 15 months
Markets
3.
Bitcoin plunges the most in more than seven weeks
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: BAT and Absa lead JSE losses
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Growthpoint and PPC
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares climb on China gains

Markets

Rand holds near its best level in 15 months

Markets

Gold eases off its seven-week high

Markets

Market data — April 19 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Losses by Naspers and Prosus weigh on JSE

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.