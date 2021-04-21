JSE muted as spike in Covid-19 cases abroad weighs on sentiment
At 9.40am, the JSE all share and the top 40 were both flat
21 April 2021 - 11:14
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed. Investors were digesting a recent spike in Covid-19 infections in some countries.
Global stocks have been under pressure so far this week as investors weigh up prospects for an economic recovery. ..
