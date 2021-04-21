Markets JSE muted as spike in Covid-19 cases abroad weighs on sentiment At 9.40am, the JSE all share and the top 40 were both flat BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed. Investors were digesting a recent spike in Covid-19 infections in some countries.

Global stocks have been under pressure so far this week as investors weigh up prospects for an economic recovery. ..