Gold near seven-week high as soft dollar provides support

A retreat in US treasury yields lifts and a weaker dollar lift demand for the safe-haven metal

21 April 2021 - 07:32 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/LIMBI007
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday, hovering near a seven-week high hit earlier this week, as a soggy dollar and a retreat in US treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,781.60/oz by 4.27am GMT, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since February 25. US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,782.30/oz.

“The dollar had edged lower this morning, supporting prices, with gold’s upward momentum from overnight continuing in Asia,” Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “Providing that US 10-year yields remain softer, gold appears to be gathering strength for a test of the 100-day moving average at $1,802/oz in the days ahead.”

The dollar index was languishing near a seven-week low against its rivals, while benchmark 10-year US treasury yields dropped below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market participants now await the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for the bloc. The US Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next week. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher treasury yields have dulled some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

“In the big picture, gold prices are moving higher from lows established below $1,700 as the dollar remains weak and US yields declined in the face of a new driver — geopolitics,” Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note. “With a delay due to the accelerating spread of the coronavirus, gold traders would expect the Fed and other central bankers to remain dovish.”

Among other precious metals, silver was steady at $25.87/oz. Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,767.97, while platinum fell 0.1% to $1,186.27.

Reuters

