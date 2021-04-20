Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Johnson & Johnson

20 April 2021
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Johnson & Johnson as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to pick a dividend aristocrat; Johnson & Johnson. Now it is in the news mainly because of the vaccine rollout ... this vaccine is relatively good, it requires only one dose, it is easy to transport, it’s easy to store, they have a footprint in developing markets and this is still a quality company. It’s not a vaccine story, it has multi-brands, multi-territories, a pharmaceutical division growing at 25% every year and also the thing that’s going to actually pull this company up in 2021, I believe, is their medical devices segment.”

