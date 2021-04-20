Market data — April 20 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
There is a need to stimulate investment in manufacturing, agro-processing and mining
Fire destroyed about half the works in University of Cape Town’s Jagger Library
The role of parliament will come under scrutiny at the state capture commission
Tech group accused of depriving newspapers of revenue their content produces
The shift has persuaded Daimler to expand its TruckStore used-vehicle division across SA
The nation has risen 21 places in the World Bank’s global ease of doing business rankings over the past three years, and 31 places over the past five
Washington and Nato have been alarmed by the large build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Crimea
Reports say Roman Abramovich-owned Chelsea and Manchester City poised to withdraw from new league plans after backlash
Last week the Stellenbosch Wine Routes celebrated 50 years of existence and premium quality wines
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.