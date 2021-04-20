Gold eases off its seven-week high

Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Tuesday after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, as a rise in US treasury yields eclipsed support from a weaker dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,766.32 an ounce by 2.45am GMT, after hitting its highest since February 25 at $1,789.77 on Monday. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,766.10 an ounce.

“Gold came off yesterday’s high against a backdrop of rising yields. But the rise in yields didn’t echo into the dollar. The greenback’s soggy performance is supportive for gold,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Benchmark 10-year US treasury yields rose above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

US President Joe Biden on Monday met a bipartisan group of legislators who have all served as governors or mayors, as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2-trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher treasury yields have dulled some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

“As it comes to inflation, the more inflation we get and the less the Federal Reserve is able to ignore that, the worst for gold it is. Technically, gold’s trend is still pointing lower,” DailyFX’s Spivak said.

Though the US central bank has reiterated its stance to keep monetary policy accommodative some time, Fed officials have said that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.

Offering some respite to bullion, the dollar index fell to a more than six-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold may slide more into a range of $1,744-$1,758 an ounce, after its failure to break a resistance at $1,785, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver fell 0.2% to $25.75 an ounce, palladium dropped 0.9% to $2,786.78 and platinum slipped 0.3% to $1,202.32.

