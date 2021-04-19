Market data — April 19 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The birth defect of being white cancels out the best record in fighting apartheid or defending ANC politicians
Roland Sutherland, who is vying for the position of deputy judge president of Gauteng, says he is far from being ‘washed up’
The role of parliament will come under scrutiny at the state capture commission
E-hailing drivers want higher share of commissions to cope with price increases in Covid-19 hit economies
The shift has persuaded Daimler to expand its TruckStore used-vehicle division across SA
From obvious if illegal fronting to meaning well but achieving nothing, black empowerment needs to be better managed
The latest outbreak of violence ahead of national elections in June a major challenge for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
The staggering, crass ineptitude and selfishness of the members’ council emerges at a special general meeting
SA rider flies to fifth in Portimao after starting 15th on his KTM
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.