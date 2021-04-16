Markets

Oil climbs to four-week high

But rising Covid-19 cases in major economies may stop price gains

16 April 2021 - 08:00 Sonali Paul and Roslan Khasawneh
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices extended gains on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain of more than 6% with an improved oil demand outlook and strong economic recoveries in China and the US offsetting concerns about spikes in Covid-19 infections.

Brent crude futures rose 13c, or 0.2%, to $67.07 a barrel at 5.08am GMT, after a 36c rise on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 12c, or 0.2%, higher to $63.58 a barrel, after climbing 31c on Thursday.

China’s 2021 net crude oil imports are forecast to grow 3.4% this year vs 2020 to about 11.2-million barrels a day, a unit of top oil and gas group China National Petroleum Corporation said.

China also reported a record 18.3% jump in economic growth in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year.

Strong economic recoveries around the world and supply curbs by Opec and its allies, together called Opec+, as well as a cautious response to higher prices by US oil producers are supporting the market, said Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.

“We still think there’s a clear risk prices could rise to $70 a barrel before we see a more meaningful pull back,” Smirk said.

He said the longer prices stay elevated, the more supply is likely to return to the market, and the risks of Covid-19 cases spiking in places such as India and Europe could eventually drive prices down.

Taking into account worsening coronavirus developments in some countries, “crude overshot to the upside this week and a pullback is now due,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.

“India and major economies in Europe need to be reckoned with to complete the oil demand picture,” said Hari.

India breached 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday.

For the moment, a strong jump in US retail sales, a drop in unemployment claims and signs of more cars on the road in the world’s biggest economy buoyed the market.

“The reopening of the [US] economy has already seen traffic levels increase in various states across the nation,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that India and China are also showing “high levels of congestion”.

Traders are looking ahead to a pickup in traffic typical in the US in June through August.

“With miles driven on the US highways up for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, it means we are well on the way to a bountiful US summer driving season that could come close to matching the summer of 2019,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Reuters

Eskom wins court relief in Econ Oil battle over R14bn contract

High court suspends earlier arbitration award that had been made in Econ’s favour
National
14 hours ago

Oil climbs but virus worries cap gains

Brent rises after industry data shows US inventories fell more than expected and Opec raises its outlook for demand
Markets
2 days ago

Oil climbs on hopes fuel demand is rising in US and as vaccinations increase

Prices have changed little since a period of volatile trading ended with the close of trading last Monday
Markets
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand races to pre-pandemic levels due to weaker ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks R14.20/$ for first time since early ...
Markets
3.
JSE could benefit on Friday from upbeat US and ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level in a month ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Retailers’ sales data boosts JSE ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices jump on anticipated increase in global demand

Markets

Brighter demand forecasts keep oil near one-month high

Markets

Total shelves plans for new offshore exploration

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.