MARKET WRAP: Rand has best week in six on improved global economic indicators
Chinese GDP data provided a fillip for JSE miners on Friday, with the bulk of the all share’s 1.29% gain coming from the sector
16 April 2021 - 18:05
The rand ended the week more than 2% stronger to the dollar as global concerns over inflation eased, with major central banks indicating interest rates would likely remain at low levels for some time to come.
After gaining for four days the rand pulled back a little on Friday, but still ended the week 2.2% higher against the dollar in its best performance since the first week of March...
