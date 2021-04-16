Markets

Gold holds steady on robust US, China data

Gold is set for best week in five on higher US retail sales and China’s economic recovery

16 April 2021 - 07:29 Diptendu Lahiri
Picture: 123RF/ limbi007
Picture: 123RF/ limbi007

Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Friday as robust US economic data nullified support from lower Treasury yields, though the metal looked set to post a second straight weekly gain on inflationary concerns.

Spot gold was steady at $1,763.46/oz by 1.13am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,763.80/oz. Gold was set for its best week in five as inflationary concerns over huge fiscal aids and ultra-low interest rates across the globe kept the metal supported.

US Treasury yields plummeted to one-month lows on Thursday after the US government imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds, including interfering in the 2020 US election. Low bond returns reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Weighing on gold, data showed a better-than-expected rebound in US retail sales in March, while weekly initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

China’s economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced downturn earlier last year likely accelerated rapidly in the first quarter, driven by improved demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller companies.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange traded fund, New York’s SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.3% on Wednesday from Tuesday.

Silver was flat at $25.85/oz, but is up for a second straight week. Palladium was steady at $2,741.84/oz but is up about 4% for the week. Platinum gained 0.5% to $1,198.21/oz.

Reuters

Global stocks firm as US inflation fears subside

Stocks are at record highs as Federal Reserve vows to support US recovery
Markets
1 week ago

Gold at more than one-week high

Demand for metal rises on weaker dollar and pullback in US bond yields
Markets
1 week ago

Can a super-merger keep SA gold in the game?

While Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman is talking up the possibility to keep this country in the gold game, insiders are sceptical that it will ...
Features
2 weeks ago

