Markets

Weaker dollar helps rand rise to pre-Covid-19 levels

15 April 2021 - 08:12 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The rand held steady against the dollar on Thursday morning, after racing to its best level in more than a year, while the JSE could battle at the opening bell with most of the key Asian markets in the red.

The relatively stronger rand, which came as a result of a weaker dollar, would likely act as a cushion against what appears to be building inflationary pressures, thus helping the Reserve Bank keep interest rates at record low as the economy continues to struggle.

The rand, a highly tradable currency in the emerging markets, rallied to a high of R14.36/$ in the US session, its best level since January 2020, according to Bloomberg data. In morning trade, the rand was flat at 14.40/$.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a note that markets are displaying exuberance on the perceived strength of US economic recovery, leading to risk-on sentiment, which helps the rand.

“But rapid swings in financial market sentiment towards risky assets in either direction are common,” she said.

“Consequently, the domestic currency will remain erratic, swinging rapidly both stronger and weaker, as global market events continue to impact its direction.”

Local inflation pressures appear to building, after fuel prices hit a record high at the start of April, while power utility Eskom increased tariffs by 15%.

The consumer price index eased to an annual 2.9% in February, down from 3.2% in January and the lowest rate of inflation since June 2020.

In stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1% in early trade, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat, after a mixed session on Wall Street. 

MARKET WRAP: Retailers’ sales data boosts JSE gains

Miners and listed property also did well on the day with the all share up 1.1%
Markets
16 hours ago

Coinbase soars to $105bn valuation in trading debut

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jump  to $405.05 in early trade, beating Nasdaq’s $250 reference price
Companies
14 hours ago

Naspers staying out of bitcoin market for now

Group decides to wait until the cryptocurrency can demonstrate viable returns
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Retailers’ sales data boosts JSE ...
Markets
2.
Weaker dollar helps rand rise to pre-Covid-19 ...
Markets
3.
Dollar slump after Fed speech gives gold a lift
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Zeder
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual
Markets

Related Articles

Gold steady after early gains

Markets

Oil prices jump on anticipated increase in global demand

Markets

Impressive Chinese trade data boosts global markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.