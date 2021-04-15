Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — SoftBank
15 April 2021 - 10:27
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose SoftBank as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is an offshore stock, it’s the Japanese SoftBank, it’s a Japanese multinational that effectively trades in Tokyo. It’s a holding company, with interest in technology, energy and finance, and it has a great reputation for early start-up exposure through its famous Vision Fund, the largest private equity fund in the world.”
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
