Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — SoftBank

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 April 2021 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose SoftBank as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is an offshore stock, it’s the Japanese SoftBank, it’s a Japanese multinational that effectively trades in Tokyo. It’s a holding company, with interest in technology, energy and finance, and it has a great reputation for early start-up exposure through its famous Vision Fund, the largest private equity fund in the world.”

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Grab delivers world’s biggest Spac merger ahead of listing

Singapore-based ride-hailing and food delivery firm valued at nearly $40bn
Companies
1 day ago

Plotting the collapse of ‘money guy’ Lex Greensill

A former Morgan Stanley banker, Greensill founded his firm in 2011, focusing on extending short-term loans secured against invoices
Companies
1 week ago

Arm unveils new technology in biggest chip overhaul in a decade

Next generation of chip boosts machine learning, security and speed
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Retailers’ sales data boosts JSE ...
Markets
2.
Weaker dollar helps rand rise to pre-Covid-19 ...
Markets
3.
Dollar slump after Fed speech gives gold a lift
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Zeder
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.