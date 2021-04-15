JSE gains on remarks by US Fed chair Jerome Powell
Powell reminded investors that the US's ultra-accommodative stance would not change anytime soon
15 April 2021 - 10:00
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested both upbeat and cautious comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
On Thursday, Powell reminded investors that the ultra-accommodative stance would not change anytime soon, saying that the economy was entering a period of quicker expansion while also warning that risks from a potential spike in Covid-19 cases remained...
