WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual
14 April 2021 - 11:25
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Old Mutual; [it] is a quite a large company and they were impacted quite significantly from the hard lockdowns but, subsequently we’ve seen a rebound in consumer activity — the reopening of the economy. They’ve also made significant provisions for the Covid mortality deaths, and I think if that comes in as expected in terms of their modelling assumptions you could see quite a significant release of those provisions as well as a the rebound in economic activity.”
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
