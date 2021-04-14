Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 April 2021 - 11:25 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Old Mutual; [it] is a quite a large company and they were impacted quite significantly from the hard lockdowns but, subsequently we’ve seen a rebound in consumer activity — the reopening of the economy. They’ve also made significant provisions for the Covid mortality deaths, and I think if that comes in as expected in terms of their modelling assumptions you could see quite a significant release of those provisions as well as a the rebound in economic activity.”

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Asset management in need of a shake-up

Maybe it is time for Old Mutual, and the other life offices, to exit asset management
Opinion
6 days ago

Old Mutual finding its mojo

Old Mutual’s mojo has been Awol for several years now. The FM spoke to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson
Money & Investing
1 week ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old Mutual stumbles into battle

With Moyo’s final departure, new CEO Iain Williamson has changed from the battleground to five ‘pillars’
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Why Old Mutual decided to pay a dividend payment

Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the company’s decision to pay a final dividend even as it warns of the risks of a third ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Old Mutual pursues continental ambitions in East and West Africa

The financial services group plans to keep its SA business ‘fortress strong’ while growing market share
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Mining production data gives JSE a ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on growing Covid-19 threat ...
Markets
4.
Bitcoin hits record high on optimism about ...
Markets
5.
Asian markets follow Wall Street higher
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.