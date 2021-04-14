WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Old Mutual; [it] is a quite a large company and they were impacted quite significantly from the hard lockdowns but, subsequently we’ve seen a rebound in consumer activity — the reopening of the economy. They’ve also made significant provisions for the Covid mortality deaths, and I think if that comes in as expected in terms of their modelling assumptions you could see quite a significant release of those provisions as well as a the rebound in economic activity.”