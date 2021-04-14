Markets

Oil prices jump on anticipated increase in global demand

Oil prices climbed for a third session with Opec expecting global demand to rise by 5.95-million bpd in 2021

14 April 2021 - 12:42 Julia Payne
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

London — Crude oil prices jumped on revised oil demand forecasts on Wednesday despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts.

Brent crude futures rose $1, or 1.57%, to $64.67 a barrel by 8.58am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 96c, or 1.6%, at $61.

“The main price driver this morning is the monthly International Energy Agency (IEA) report that foresees a significant rise in global oil demand in the second half of the year. This will increase demand for oil cartel Opec oil and deplete worldwide and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development inventories,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

The IEA has predicted global oil demand and supply are set to rebalance in the second half of the year and that producers may then need to pump an additional 2-million barrels per day (bpd) to meet the expected demand.

Similarly, on Tuesday, Opec raised its global demand forecast by 70,000 bpd from last month’s forecast and now expects global demand to rise by 5.95-million bpd in 2021.

Signs of a strong economic recovery in China and the US have underpinned recent price gains, but stalled vaccine rollouts worldwide and soaring Covid-19 cases in India and Brazil have slowed the market’s advance.

“Continuing setbacks on vaccine rollouts and global virus cases nearing January’s peak is likely to hold a firm cap on crude’s ascent in the short term,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.

A weakening dollar also “provided a mild upward push” in recent days but there has been “no major bullish impetus to free crude from its narrow trading range”, she said.

The dollar hit three-week lows on Wednesday, making crude cheaper for countries using other currencies.

In addition to the weaker dollar, Iran’s increased uranium enrichment activity was “also somewhat supportive”, ING bank said in a note. The bank said this suggested that a return of the US to the Iranian nuclear deal and any lifting of sanctions is likely to be some way off.

Sources said that data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude stocks fell by 3.6-million barrels in the week ended April 9. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline of about 2.9-million barrels.

Traders are waiting to see if official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday matches that view. 

Reuters

Global stocks at record high on encouraging US data

Bond yields eased as data shows inflation fears for the US are not warranted for now
Markets
6 hours ago

JSE takes lead from firmer global markets

The local bourse was stronger as investors shrugged off a higher-than-forecast acceleration in US inflation
Markets
7 hours ago

Gold steady after early gains

Dollar is weaker, though small increase in US treasury yields is keeping the metal’s ‘upside movement muted’, says DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang
Markets
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Mining production data gives JSE a ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on growing Covid-19 threat ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Zeder
Markets
5.
Bitcoin hits record high on optimism about ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Why emerging markets lost their appeal in March

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Zeder

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.