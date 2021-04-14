Market data — April 14 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A report by academics has found no correlation between the prohibition and the drop in trauma cases at hospitals
Appointment of Kgokolo takes the business rescue process of national airline a step closer to completion
ANC secretary-general mobilises support within the ruling party for an apparent revolt over the party’s step-aside decision
CFO Megan Pydigadu says the operating profit is a significant milestone for the group’s recovery efforts
Two-speed revival is expected across local sectors — as well as between developed and emerging nations
Africa’s mineral treasure trove can learn a few lessons in how to attract investment
President to fully withdraw forces from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks on US and Nato allies to follow
Partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan proves to be decisive
The Raptor-style grille is one of three new factory-approved options from the blue oval
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.