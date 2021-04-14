JSE takes lead from firmer global markets
The local bourse was stronger as investors shrugged off a higher-than-forecast acceleration in US inflation
14 April 2021 - 11:00
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with most of its global peers, as investors shrugged off a higher-than-forecast acceleration in US inflation to focus on the path of the global recovery.
Markets reacted favourably to the numbers from the US on Tuesday, even though inflation accelerated more than expected to 2.6%, a two-year high. Many analysts believe that the data is unlikely to change Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s view that higher inflation in coming months will be transitory...
